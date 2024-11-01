Xi, UAE president exchange congratulations over 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:15, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages over the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

