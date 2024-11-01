Xi signs order to promulgate regulations enhancing reservist management

Xinhua) 08:08, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed a decree to promulgate a set of interim regulations on the management of reserve personnel.

The regulations aim to facilitate the implementation of China's law on reservists.

The regulations focus on establishing a systematic management structure for reserve personnel in the new era, detailing processes for their selection, rank promotion, role assignments, training, assessments, benefits and retirement from reserve service.

An important outcome of China's military human resource reform, the promulgation of the regulations marks a key step to improve the legal, standardized and scientific management of reservists and develop a high-caliber, professional reserve force.

