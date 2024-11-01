Xi signs order to promulgate regulations enhancing reservist management
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed a decree to promulgate a set of interim regulations on the management of reserve personnel.
The regulations aim to facilitate the implementation of China's law on reservists.
The regulations focus on establishing a systematic management structure for reserve personnel in the new era, detailing processes for their selection, rank promotion, role assignments, training, assessments, benefits and retirement from reserve service.
An important outcome of China's military human resource reform, the promulgation of the regulations marks a key step to improve the legal, standardized and scientific management of reservists and develop a high-caliber, professional reserve force.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for pooling wisdom, strength to advance reform in steady and sustained manner
- Xi calls for continuously developing socialist culture with Chinese characteristics for new era
- Xi, Zambian president Hichilema exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of ties
- Xi encourages more China-Finland cooperation in emerging industries
- Xi stresses advancing reform at study session for senior officials
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.