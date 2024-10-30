Xi encourages more China-Finland cooperation in emerging industries

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is on a state visit to China, in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. Xi held talks with Stubb in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Finland to actively participate in the Chinese modernization process and expand cooperation in emerging industries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks as he held talks with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Beijing.

He called on both sides to expand cooperation in green transformation, information technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and build a new pattern of mutually beneficial cooperation in the new era.

Xi noted that Finland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China and the first Western country to sign an intergovernmental trade agreement with China.

"As the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century and the risks and challenges facing humanity are increasing, the future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership between China and Finland holds exceptional value and should be cherished and advanced," Xi said.

China-Finland practical cooperation got off to an early start, has yielded fruitful results and demonstrates great potential, he said.

China is willing to further expand people-to-people exchanges with Finland, and has decided to apply the unilateral visa-free policy to Finland, he added, noting that China welcomes more Finnish friends to visit for business, tourism and study.

Xi said both China and Finland love peace and advocate multilateralism and free trade, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Finland on climate change, biodiversity conservation, global sustainable development, artificial intelligence governance and other issues.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU), Xi called on Finland to continue to play an active role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU ties.

Stubb said he is very pleased to visit China shortly after taking office and meet with Xi again after 14 years.

He noted that the global landscape has changed profoundly since their last meeting and China has made remarkable accomplishments.

Finland abides by the one-China policy and is willing to have a good celebration with China of their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, Stubb said.

He added that Finland will work with China to deepen practical cooperation in areas like economy and trade, green energy, and sustainable development.

Finland appreciates the major initiatives and concepts proposed by China to address global challenges, and will advance multilateral exchanges and coordination with China, Stubb said.

The economies of the EU and China are closely interconnected, and "decoupling" or a "new Cold War" is not in the interest of any party, Stubb said, noting that Finland is willing to play an active role in promoting the sound development of EU-China relations.

The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis and the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Xi expressed China's readiness to work with all concerned parties, including Finland, to continue playing a positive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the crises.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple documents on bilateral cooperation in such areas as education, water resources, environmental protection, circular economy and agricultural and food products.

The two sides issued the Joint Action Plan between China and Finland on Promoting the Future-oriented New-type Cooperative Partnership 2025-2029.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is on a state visit to China, in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. Xi held talks with Stubb in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb prior to the talks between Xi and Stubb at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. Xi held talks with Stubb, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

