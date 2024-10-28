Xi congratulates Chapo on election as Mozambique's president

Xinhua) 09:33, October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as president of the Republic of Mozambique.

Xi pointed out that China and Mozambique share a traditional friendship. In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has deepened, leading to fruitful practical cooperation and steadfast mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, he said.

Noting that he places great importance on the development of China-Mozambique relations, Xi said he's willing to work together with president-elect Chapo to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promote traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and continually advance the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, delivering greater benefits to people of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)