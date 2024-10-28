Book of Xi's discourses on Healthy China initiative published

Xinhua) 08:05, October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on the Healthy China initiative by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, featuring ten themes, brings together 292 excerpts from over 140 important speeches and written works by Xi between November 2012 and September 2024. Some of these passages are made public for the first time.

The discourses are of great significance for developing China's health sector, so as to lay a solid health foundation for building China into a strong country in all respects, according to the publisher.

