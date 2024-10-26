Home>>
Xi stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people
(Xinhua) 15:15, October 26, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to enhance inclusive public services for the people.
In a recent instruction on civil affairs work, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need to strengthen public services aimed at meeting the essential needs of the people and ensuring basic living standards for those facing difficulties.
