Xi urges more efforts to achieve marine sci-tech breakthroughs

Xinhua) 10:13, October 25, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged more efforts to achieve marine sci-tech breakthroughs in a reply letter to faculty and students of the Ocean University of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, congratulated the university's faculty, students and alumni on its centenary.

