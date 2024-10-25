Xi returns to Beijing after attending 16th BRICS Summit

Xinhua) 08:10, October 25, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Thursday night after attending the 16th BRICS Summit.

Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, returned by the same flight.

Before Xi left Kazan, Russian officials saw him off at the airport.

