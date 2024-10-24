Xi says "BRICS Plus" countries should be a stabilizing force for peace

Xinhua) 16:49, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- "BRICS Plus" countries should be a stabilizing force for peace, strengthen global security governance, and explore ways to address both the symptoms and root causes of hotspot issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when attending the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue on Thursday.

