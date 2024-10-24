Xi says China to be sincere friend, close partner for joint development with Egypt

Xinhua) 08:30, October 24, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China is willing to be a sincere friend that looks out for each other and a close partner for joint development with Egypt.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. He congratulated on and welcomed Egypt's participation in the BRICS Summit for the first time as a full member.

Xi pointed out that this year marks the China-Egypt year of partnership and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

China firmly supports Egypt in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said.

The two sides should continue to firmly support each other, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and push bilateral relations toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, Xi said.

China is also willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt to promote the steady and long-term development of greater BRICS cooperation, further volume up the influence and voice of the Global South, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he added.

Sisi once again congratulated on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China 10 years ago, the two countries have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, said Sisi.

Noting that China is the sincerest friend of Egypt and African countries, Sisi thanked China for its valuable assistance to Egypt.

Egypt firmly abides by the one-China principle and fully understands the extreme importance of the Taiwan question to China, he added.

Egypt is willing to further synergize its own development strategies with the Belt and Road Initiative and further strengthen practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries, said Sisi.

He thanked China for supporting Egypt's formal accession to the BRICS cooperation mechanism, and expressed willingness to enhance multilateral coordination with China to jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and the Global South and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

The two sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East. Xi pointed out that China is deeply worried about the current situation in the Middle East.

Noting that wars and chaos in the region serve no one's interests and the Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East issue, Xi said the pressing task now is to fully and effectively implement the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions and end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible.

Only by implementing the two-state solution can a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue be promoted at an early date, he said.

China appreciates Egypt's efforts to promote a ceasefire and end of war, and stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt to jointly push for an early end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the easing of the regional situation, Xi added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)