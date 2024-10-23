Xi says BRICS to invite countries as partners

Xinhua) 19:23, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the ongoing BRICS summit has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries.

In a speech addressing the summit, Xi hailed the decision as another important development in the course of BRICS development.

