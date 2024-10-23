We Are China

Xi calls for building BRICS for innovation

Xinhua) 18:31, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the BRICS members to build BRICS for innovation and act as pioneers for high-quality development.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

