Xi's remarks at BRICS summits
By Huang Jingjing, Chu Chu and Zhang Huan (People's Daily App) 08:21, October 23, 2024
President Xi Jinping has attended BRICS summits for 11 consecutive years since 2013 and delivered speeches at every summit. What did he say and what main points did he convey? Check out his speeches.
