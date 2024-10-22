Home>>
A promising future awaits BRICS countries
By Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu, Di Jingyuan, Liang Peiyu and He Jiahao (People's Daily App) 16:51, October 22, 2024
The spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation has been a consistent theme in President Xi Jinping's remarks on BRICS cooperation. Xi, a steadfast champion of BRICS cooperation, believes that as long as BRICS countries pull together, a lot can be achieved and a promising future awaits BRICS countries.
