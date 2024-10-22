Languages

Xi arrives in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit

(Xinhua) 16:25, October 22, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.

