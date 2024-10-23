Xi urges China, Laos to forge model for BRI cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Laos to forge a model for Belt and Road cooperation.

The two sides should continue to strengthen the development of the China-Laos Railway and promote the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor, Xi said when meeting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president.

The Chinese president arrived in Kazan earlier in the day for the 16th BRICS Summit.

Noting that in October last year, the two sides reached an important consensus on deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperation, Xi said that over the past year, various departments and regions of the two parties and countries have actively implemented this consensus, promoting fruitful cooperation in areas such as connectivity, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

As socialist comrades and brothers, the relations with Laos are of special importance in China's neighborhood diplomacy, and the two countries have always stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future, Xi said, adding that regardless of how the international situation changes, China will always be a trustworthy friend and partner of Laos.

China is advancing Chinese modernization through high-quality development, while Laos is also entering a new stage of national development and revitalization, Xi said, noting that China is ready to work with Laos to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and advance the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future to new heights.

Xi said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with Laos and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural products from Laos and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as education, culture and youth, Xi said.

Congratulating Laos on successfully hosting the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation, Xi said he welcomes Laos' active participation in BRICS cooperation.

The two sides should strengthen multilateral coordination and collaboration to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the interests of developing countries, he said.

Thongloun Sisoulith said that he went to China last year to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and signed with Xi a new version of the action plan for building a China-Laos community with a shared future, which has been implemented effectively at present.

Laos-China relations are at their best in history, with bilateral cooperation expanding in depth and breadth, he said.

Noting that over the years, China has provided valuable support for Laos, greatly promoting the economic and social development of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith said that he looks forward to working with China to continuously advance the Laos-China Railway and the Laos-China Economic Corridor and build the Laos-China community with a shared future.

He reiterated that the Lao party and government will unswervingly adhere to the one-China policy, firmly support the Chinese government in defending its national core interests and support China's legitimate position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Thanking China for its strong support for Laos in hosting the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation, Thongloun Sisoulith said Laos is willing to continue close cooperation with China in ASEAN and on other multilateral platforms.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.

