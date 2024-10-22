Home>>
Runjia in Kazan | Exploring China-Russia economic and trade ties
(People's Daily App) 16:54, October 22, 2024
Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, will host the 2024 BRICS Summit from Tuesday to Thursday. Follow People's Daily reporter Runjia as she explores the growing economic and trade ties between China and Russia.
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Zhan Huilan, Liang Peiyu, Chen Lidan, Lin Rui and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
