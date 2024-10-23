Xi sends congratulations to Luong Cuong on assuming office as Vietnamese president

Xinhua) 08:13, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Luong Cuong on his assuming office as Vietnamese president.

In his message, Xi said that in recent years, he has maintained close strategic communication with Vietnamese leaders and jointly led China-Vietnam relations into a new era of building a community with a shared future of strategic significance.

Noting that To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and then Vietnamese president, visited China in August, Xi said that he and Lam had in-depth talks and reached an important consensus on deepening the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Mentioning Cuong's recent visit to China, Xi said that he and Cuong exchanged views on advancing China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation and agreed to approach China-Vietnam relations from a strategic perspective and give full play to the guiding role of leaders, so as to ensure that bilateral relations advance on the right track.

Xi said the two sides should jointly implement the high-level consensus of the two parties and two countries and push for more practical results in the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation to boost the modernization processes of the two countries.

China firmly supports Vietnam in pursuing a socialist path in line with its national conditions and in preparing for the 14th National Congress of the CPV, he added.

Xi said he attaches great importance to developing China-Vietnam relations, and is ready to work with Cuong to guide and deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

