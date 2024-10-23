Xi, Putin meet ahead of BRICS summit

15:00, October 23, 2024 By Xu Wei and Ren Qi ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping stressed his firm belief in the deep-rooted friendship between China and Russia, while emphasizing the strong commitment of both nations to serving the people and assuming global responsibilities as major countries, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

In talks with Putin at the centuries-old Kazan Kremlin, Xi underlined that China-Russia relations have weathered storms and forged ahead, achieving a series of groundbreaking results and exploring a path for neighboring major powers to coexist through nonalignment and nonconfrontation without targeting any third party.

"The world today is facing momentous transformations unseen in a century, resulting in a fast-changing and turbulent international landscape. Yet I am confident that the profound and lasting friendship between China and Russia will not change, nor will our sense of responsibility as major countries for the world and for the people," he said.

Xi arrived in the Russian city on Tuesday morning for the 16th BRICS Summit, a visit that also marks his 10th trip to Russia since he became Chinese president in 2013. The meeting on Tuesday was the third between the two heads of state since the beginning of the year.

He pointed out during the meeting that the BRICS cooperation mechanism is one of the most important platforms for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

It serves as a pillar in promoting a more equitable and orderly multipolar world, as well as in advancing inclusive and sustainable economic globalization, Xi emphasized.

He also stressed that he looks forward to engaging during the summit in in-depth discussions with Putin and the leaders of other nations on the future development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism. The summit is the first since the grouping's historic expansion at the beginning of the year.

"Together, we aim to foster consensuses, send a positive message of unity and cooperation, and advance strategic collaboration and pragmatic cooperation across various fields within BRICS," he said.

According to a readout released by the Kremlin, Putin described ties between Russia and China as "a model for how relations between states should be built in the modern world".

"Our multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and absolutely free from any opportunism," he said, adding that Russian-Chinese cooperation in global affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the world stage.

China has been Russia's largest trade partner for 14 consecutive years, and Russia has become China's eighth-largest trade partner. The annual trade volume between China and Russia once again set a record last year, exceeding $240.1 billion, which fulfilled the target set by the two presidents ahead of schedule, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

As part of booming cultural exchanges, the two heads of state jointly inaugurated the China-Russia Year of Culture in Beijing in May during Putin's two-day state visit to China.

Zhang Hanhui, China's ambassador to Russia, described China-Russia relations as "full of impetus and rich with outcomes" during an interview with reporters at the airport minutes before Xi's arrival.

Zhang Yunbi in Beijing contributed to this story.

