Xi receives warm welcome upon his arrival in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit
(People's Daily App) 14:40, October 23, 2024
President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.
