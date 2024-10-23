Jim O'Neill stresses promoting trade, combating global challenges for future BRICS cooperation

(People's Daily App) 08:26, October 23, 2024

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily, Jim O'Neill, the British economist who coined the acronym BRICs in 2001, praised China's pivotal role in the BRICS group. O'Neill highlighted the importance of economic development for the Global South, while emphasizing the need for future BRICS cooperation in promoting trade, combating climate change and addressing global health challenges. (Produced by Zhan Huilan, Xie Runjia, Wang Zhicheng and Li Bowen)

