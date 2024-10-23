Languages

In pics: media center of 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

(Xinhua) 11:03, October 23, 2024

Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.

The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

