In pics: media center of 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024.
The media center of the 16th BRICS Summit was put into operation on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS acts as important mechanism for emerging economies, say Zambian experts
- Jim O'Neill stresses promoting trade, combating global challenges for future BRICS cooperation
- Xi's remarks at BRICS summits
- Runjia in Kazan | Exploring China-Russia economic and trade ties
- A promising future awaits BRICS countries
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.