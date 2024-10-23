China, Laos always at forefront of building community with shared future, says Xi

Xinhua) 10:37, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that relations with Laos are of special importance in China's neighborhood diplomacy, and the two countries have always stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks when meeting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president. The Chinese president arrived in Kazan earlier in the day for the 16th BRICS Summit.

