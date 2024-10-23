Home>>
China, Laos always at forefront of building community with shared future, says Xi
(Xinhua) 10:37, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that relations with Laos are of special importance in China's neighborhood diplomacy, and the two countries have always stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future.
Xi made the remarks when meeting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president. The Chinese president arrived in Kazan earlier in the day for the 16th BRICS Summit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi highlights BRICS' role in driving multipolarity, globalization ahead of Kazan Summit
- Xi's remarks at BRICS summits
- Xi sends congratulations to Luong Cuong on assuming office as Vietnamese president
- Xi urges China, Laos to forge model for BRI cooperation
- Xi says China, Russia find right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.