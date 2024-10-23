We Are China

Xi calls for building BRICS for peace

Xinhua) 18:30, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the BRICS members to build BRICS for peace and act as guardians of common security.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

