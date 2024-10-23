Home>>
Xi attends 16th BRICS Summit
(Xinhua) 15:52, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday.
