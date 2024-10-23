Home>>
Runjia in Kazan | Xi welcomed at airport
(People's Daily App) 14:44, October 23, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome from senior Russian officials and local people upon his arrival in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit. People's Daily reporter Xie Runjia reports from the scene.
