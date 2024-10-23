President Xi's motorcade welcomed in Kazan

(People's Daily App) 16:34, October 23, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. Xi's motorcade was welcomed by people lining the streets. Follow People's Daily reporter Huilan to witness Xi's arrival in the city.

