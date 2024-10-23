Xi advocates three principles for de-escalating Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 18:23, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged the BRICS countries to uphold the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

