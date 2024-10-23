Xi says urgency of reforming international financial architecture increasingly prominent

Xinhua) 19:14, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the urgency of reforming the international financial architecture is becoming increasingly prominent in the current situation.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

He also called for strengthening the New Development Bank and urged BRICS countries to take the lead in promoting a better alignment of the international financial system with the changing dynamics of the global economy.

