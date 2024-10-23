We Are China

Xi advocates for building green BRICS, practicing sustainable development

Xinhua) 18:31, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wedensday called on BRICS members to build green BRICS and be practitioners of sustainable development.

China is willing to leverage its own advantages to expand cooperation with BRICS countries in green industries, clean energy and green minerals, said Xi.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

