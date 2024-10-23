Home>>
Xi advocates for building BRICS for justice, leading reform of global governance system
(Xinhua) 18:32, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building a BRICS for justice and leading the reform of the global governance system at the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for building BRICS for peace
- Xi advocates three principles for de-escalating Ukraine crisis
- President Xi's motorcade welcomed in Kazan
- Xi attends 16th BRICS Summit
- Xi, Putin meet ahead of BRICS summit
- Runjia in Kazan | Xi welcomed at airport
- Xi receives warm welcome upon his arrival in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit
- China, Laos always at forefront of building community with shared future, says Xi
- Xi highlights BRICS' role in driving multipolarity, globalization ahead of Kazan Summit
- Xi's remarks at BRICS summits
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.