Xi advocates for building BRICS for justice, leading reform of global governance system

Xinhua) 18:32, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building a BRICS for justice and leading the reform of the global governance system at the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday.

