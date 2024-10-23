We Are China

Xi urges BRICS to advocate peaceful coexistence, harmony between civilizations

Xinhua) 19:08, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilizations.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Xian Jiangnan)