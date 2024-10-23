Home>>
China to establish 10 overseas learning centers in BRICS countries, says Xi
(Xinhua) 19:11, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China will establish 10 overseas learning centers in BRICS countries to provide training opportunities for 1,000 education administrators, teachers and students.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.
