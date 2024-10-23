Xi calls for building BRICS into major venue of cooperation for Global South

Xinhua) 19:16, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on BRICS members to build the multilateral mechanism into a major venue of solidarity and cooperation for the Global South and a vanguard force for global governance reform.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.

