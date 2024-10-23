Home>>
Xi urges China, India to facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations
(Xinhua) 20:44, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and India to facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations.
During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, Xi said the two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly manage differences and disagreements.
