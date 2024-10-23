Home>>
Xi calls on BRICS to advance expansion process
(Xinhua) 19:18, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wedensday called on BRICS members to conform to the general trend of the rise of the Global South, and actively respond to the call of countries to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism.
The group should advance the process of expanding membership and establishing partner countries, and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance, said Xi.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit.
