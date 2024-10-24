We Are China

Xi attends BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue

Xinhua) 16:02, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue on Thursday.

Xi arrived in Russia's Kazan Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit held on Wednesday.

