Xi says China to develop friendly cooperation with Iran despite int'l situation changes

Xinhua) 08:25, October 24, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that no matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

Iran, Xi said, is a country with important regional and international influence and a good friend and partner of China.

The strategic significance of China-Iran relations has become more prominent as transformations of the world unseen in a century are unfolding at faster pace, he said.

The Chinese side supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and national dignity, steadily advancing its own economic and social development, and improving and deepening good-neighborly and friendly relations with neighboring countries, he added.

The Chinese side, he said, stands ready to work with Iran to firmly support each other, uphold the basic norms governing international relations such as non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries, adding that his country is also willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Iran in various fields, promote the sound and steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and better benefit the two peoples.

Xi congratulated on and welcomed Iran's participation in the BRICS Summit for the first time as a full member, pointing out that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran within BRICS and other multilateral frameworks, further volume up the influence and voice of the Global South, and push forward the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.

Pezeshkian said China is Iran's most important partner for cooperation, and the comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation in various fields between Iran and China have maintained a sound momentum of development.

Iran, he said, hopes to make joint efforts with China to implement their comprehensive cooperation plan, deepen bilateral cooperation in connectivity, infrastructure, clean energy and other fields and achieve more results, which will not only boost Iran's national development, but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

Iran is also ready to work with China to continue firmly supporting each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and opposing hegemony and bullying.

He thanked China for supporting Iran's formal accession to the BRICS cooperation mechanism and looked forward to working closely with China within BRICS and other multilateral platforms.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East.

Xi pointed out that China is deeply concerned about the current situation in the Middle East, saying that an early ceasefire and end of war in Gaza are the key to easing regional tensions.

The international community should work together to urge relevant parties to earnestly implement the UN Security Council resolutions and avoid further instability in the region, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

