Highlights of Xi's remarks during 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit from Tuesday to Thursday, where he has also had in-depth exchanges with world leaders on BRICS cooperation, bilateral relations and the current international situation.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks and statements.

ON BRICS COOPERATION MECHANISM

-- The BRICS cooperation mechanism is a pillar force in promoting equitable and orderly multipolarization of the world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

-- The BRICS members should build BRICS for peace and act as guardians of common security, build BRICS for innovation and act as pioneers for high-quality development, build green BRICS and be practitioners of sustainable development, and build BRICS for justice and lead the reform of the global governance system.

-- BRICS members should build the multilateral mechanism into a major venue of solidarity and cooperation for the Global South and a vanguard force for global governance reform.

-- China will establish 10 overseas learning centers in BRICS countries to provide training opportunities for 1,000 education administrators, teachers and students.

ON CHINA-RUSSIA RELATIONS

-- China and Russia have found the right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other which features non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.

-- The profound friendship spanning generations between China and Russia will not change, and the two countries' responsibility of benefiting the world and the people as major countries will not change either.

-- China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries in the world, should strengthen communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, promote a correct view of World War II history, and firmly uphold the UN-centered international system.

ON CHINA-LAOS RELATIONS

-- Relations with Laos are of special importance in China's neighborhood diplomacy, and the two countries have always stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future.

-- China and Laos should continue to strengthen the development of the China-Laos Railway and promote the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor, and forge a model for Belt and Road cooperation.

-- China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural products from Laos and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as education, culture and youth.

