Huilan in Kazan | President Xi addresses BRICS Summit

(People's Daily App) 15:45, October 24, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on BRICS countries to work for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation in his address at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. People's Daily reporter Huilan reports from the summit.

