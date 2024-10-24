Home>>
Huilan in Kazan | President Xi addresses BRICS Summit
(People's Daily App) 15:45, October 24, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on BRICS countries to work for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation in his address at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. People's Daily reporter Huilan reports from the summit.
