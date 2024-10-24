Xi calls on "BRICS Plus" countries to be a driving force for mutual learning among civilizations

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that "BRICS Plus" countries should be a driving force for mutual learning among civilizations.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue.

He also called on "BRICS Plus" countries to enhance communication and dialogue, and support each other in pursuing modernization paths suited to their own national conditions.

