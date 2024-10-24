Xi says collective rise of Global South a clear sign of great changes in the world

Xinhua) 16:45, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The collective rise of the Global South is a clear sign of the great changes in the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

It is a great event in world history and an unprecedented feat in the process of human civilization that countries of the Global South jointly move towards modernization, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while attending the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue.

