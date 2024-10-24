Xi says "BRICS Plus" countries should be central pillar of strength for common development

Xinhua) 16:48, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that BRICS Plus countries should be a central pillar of strength for common development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue.

He said that development has contributed to the rise and thriving of the Global South. "BRICS Plus" countries should actively participate in and lead the reform of the global economic governance system and advocate for placing development at the core of the international trade and economic agenda.

