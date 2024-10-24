Xi says China always bears Global South in mind

Xinhua) 16:53, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that no matter how the international situation changes, China always bears the Global South in mind and is rooted in the Global South.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue.

