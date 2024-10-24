We Are China

Xi says China to take lead in establishing Global South think tank cooperation alliance

Xinhua) 16:52, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will take the lead to set up a Global South think tank cooperation alliance.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue.

