Xi says China to take lead in establishing Global South think tank cooperation alliance
(Xinhua) 16:52, October 24, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will take the lead to set up a Global South think tank cooperation alliance.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue.
