China to further contribute to Global South unity, cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:19, October 26, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with other Global South countries to promote high-quality development of "BRICS Plus" cooperation, and write a new chapter of unity and cooperation in the Global South, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to provide more details about Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue on Thursday in Kazan, Russia.

President Xi delivered an important speech and put forward three proposals, Lin said.

Xi said that "BRICS Plus" countries should uphold peace and strive for common security, come forward together to form a stabilizing force for peace, strengthen global security governance, and explore solutions to address both symptoms and roots of hotspot issues, according to Lin.

Xi added that "BRICS Plus" countries should reinvigorate development and strive for common prosperity, be the main driving force for common development, play an active and leading role in global economic governance reform, and make development the core of the international economic and trade agenda, said Lin.

The president called on "BRICS Plus" countries to together promote development of all civilizations and strive for harmony among them, be advocates for exchanges among civilizations, enhance communication and dialogue, and support each other in taking the path to modernization suited to their respective national conditions, Lin stated.

These three proposals are in line with the three major global initiatives, not only responding to the urgent need for peace, development and cooperation in the Global South, but also demonstrating China's firm determination to work with the Global South for common development, Lin said.

Noting that China has always been a member of the Global South, Lin said unity and cooperation with other developing countries form the unshakable foundation of China's foreign relations.

China has provided development assistance to over 160 countries, worked with more than 150 countries to jointly build the Belt and Road, and collaborated with over 100 countries and international organizations, such as the United Nations, to advance the Global Development Initiative.

In addition, the country has helped make available nearly 20 billion U.S. dollars of development funds and launch more than 1,100 projects, injecting momentum into the development and revitalization of the Global South, he added.

No matter how the international situation changes, China's commitment to the development and revitalization of the Global South remains unchanged, Lin noted.

