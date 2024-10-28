Xi congratulates Taneti Maamau on re-election as Kiribati's president

Xinhua) October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Taneti Maamau on his re-election as Kiribati's president.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that China and Kiribati are good friends, good partners and good brothers.

Since the resumption of China-Kiribati diplomatic ties in September 2019, the two countries have witnessed increasing political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and close people-to-people and sub-national exchanges, Xi said, adding that the two sides have always understood and supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Noting that he prizes the development of China-Kiribati relations, Xi said that he would like to work with Maamau to promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral ties so as to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

