Xi extends congratulations on 20th anniversary of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni's enthronement

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the 20th anniversary of his enthronement.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that since being enthroned 20 years ago, King Sihamoni has made important contributions to Cambodia's peace, stability, development and rejuvenation, and international exchanges, and has long been committed to carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Under the joint guidance from leaders of both countries, the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era featuring high quality, high level and high standards, he said.

The "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework has made solid progress, the building of the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor" has made positive headway, and the China-Cambodia people-to-people exchange year has achieved great success, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

Depicting China and Cambodia as iron-clad friends who stand together through thick and thin and extend assistance to each other, the Chinese president said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, prizes the traditional friendship with the Cambodian Royal Family, and stands ready to work with King Sihamoni to strengthen the strategic guidance of bilateral relations, so as to push for more fruitful results in the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

