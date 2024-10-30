Xi stresses advancing reform at study session for senior officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level, Oct. 29, 2024. The session is themed on implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for pooling strength to advance reform in a steady and sustained manner, as he addressed senior officials attending a central Party school study session.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the opening of the study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level.

The session is themed on implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which rolled out a new package of comprehensive reforms for the country.

Xi pointed out that China's efforts to advance reforms on all fronts in the new era have yielded substantial results across practical, institutional and theoretical dimensions, representing one of the most monumental chapters in the nation's journey of reform and opening up.

He emphasized that the reforms are guided by clear principles. Core commitments include upholding the Party's overall leadership, adhering to Marxism, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics, and upholding the people's democratic dictatorship, focusing on fostering social equity and enhancing people's well-being in everything the authorities do.

Xi asserted that these principles must remain unwavering, regardless of circumstances.

He also highlighted the need to uphold the unity of reform and the rule of law, bolster the rule of law through reform, advance reform in the domain of law-based governance, and continuously improve the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

Xi underscored the need to uphold the unity of reform and opening up, steadily expand institutional opening up, take the initiative to align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, deepen reform in foreign trade, foreign investment and outbound investment management system, and foster a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

Xi stressed that leading officials, especially senior officials, should strive to open new horizons for reform and development rather than shying away from risks and challenges.

It is essential to build broad consensus and mobilize all positive factors to advance reforms, Xi said.

All regions and departments must implement the existing and incremental policies and strive to achieve the annual economic and social development goals, he noted.

The opening session was presided over by Li Qiang, and attended by Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Vice President Han Zheng also attended the opening session.

Xi's speech is of great significance to solidifying confidence and pooling strength for advancing reforms, and will help ensure the effective implementation of various reform measures, said Li Qiang.

It is essential to grasp the core principles and practical implications of Xi's speech, and to implement reform measures with creativity, Li added.

