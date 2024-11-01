Xi's article on promoting high-quality, sufficient employment to be published

Xinhua) 09:51, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on promoting high-quality and sufficient employment by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 21st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article calls for making high-quality and sufficient employment a primary goal in economic and social development, and dealing with a mismatch between the demand for and supply of human resources.

Stressing the need to improve policy support for key groups, the article says the employment of youth, including college graduates, must be the top priority.

Multiple measures should be taken to promote the employment of migrant workers, ensure stable incomes for those who have been lifted out of poverty, and provide more help to groups with difficulties finding jobs, such as people with disabilities, and those who have not been employed for quite a long period, it says.

Meanwhile, attention should be paid to the employment of ex-service personnel and women, it says.

The article also underscores deepening the reform of employment systems and mechanisms, and protecting the rights and interests of workers, especially those in flexible employment and new forms of employment.

It urges Party committees and governments at all levels to give top priority to employment-related work.

China's average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in the first three quarters of 2024, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, official data showed.

The country aims to create over 12 million jobs in urban areas and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at about 5.5 percent this year.

